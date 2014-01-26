GENEVA Jan 26 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi said on Sunday that the Syrian government delegation at
peace talks in Geneva had told him that authorities would allow
women and children to leave the besieged old district of Homs
city straight away.
"What we have been told by the government side is that women
and children in the besieged area of the old city are welcome to
leave immmediately," Brahimi told a news conference after talks
with governent and opposition delegations.
The veteran diplomat said the opposition delegation, which
has been calling on the government to release tens of thousands
of detainees, had agreed to a government request to provide a
list of detainees held by armed rebel groups. Brahimi also said
he would meet the two sides jointly on Monday, when they are
expected to discuss opposition demands for the creation of a
transitional governing body.
