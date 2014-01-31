GENEVA Jan 31 The Syrian government delegation
to peace talks in Geneva has said it needs to consult with
Damascus before it can confirm it will return for a second round
on Feb 10, mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Friday, after the
close of the first round.
"They didn't tell me that they are thinking of not coming.
On the contrary, they said that they would come but they needed
to check with their capital," Brahimi told a news conference in
Geneva. He said the opposition delegation had confirmed it would
come back.
Brahimi listed 10 "simple" points that he felt the two
sides agreed on in the talks and said he thought there was more
common ground than the two sides recognised. He has asked both
sides to return to work on a prepared agenda after a week's
break.
(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay, editing by
Khaled Yacoub Oweis)