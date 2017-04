GENEVA Geneva talks aimed at ending the Syrian war will tackle the key issues of stopping violence, setting up a transitional governing body, and plans for national institutions and reconciliation, mediator Lakhdar Brahimi has told the two sides in a document obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Brahimi plans to keep meeting the two sides separately for the next few days in hopes of improving the negotiating atmosphere at the Geneva talks, where a second session, expected to last a week, began on Monday.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, editing by Tom Miles)