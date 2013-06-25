GENEVA, June 25 U.N.-brokered talks on Tuesday
aimed at setting up a conference to end the war in Syria ended
with U.S. and Russian officials failing to agree on many
questions, including the dates and participants, Russian Deputy
Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said.
The two sides will return to their capitals to discuss how
to take the process forward, but there was still no agreement on
who would represent the Syrian opposition and whether Iran would
be at the table, he told reporters after the five-hour talks.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet next week, and further talks on
the conference were expected to follow, a U.N. statement said.
Wendy Sherman, the U.S. delegate at the Geneva talks,
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)