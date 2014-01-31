GENEVA Jan 31 International powers backing the
Syrian opposition blamed the government of President Bashar
al-Assad on Friday for the failure to make headway at peace
talks in Geneva.
The Friends of Syria, an alliance of mainly Western and Gulf
Arab countries, met in Geneva on Friday, shortly after the first
round of talks ended, and called on Assad not to obstruct
further rounds of talks.
"The regime is responsible for the lack of real progress in
the first round of negotiations. It must not further obstruct
substantial negotiations and it must engage constructively in
the second round of negotiations," the group said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, editing by Tom Miles)