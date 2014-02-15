A pin featuring the Syrian opposition flag is pictured on the jacket of Louay Safi, spokesperson for the Syrian National Coalition, during a news conference at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA No agreement was made on a date for a third round of Syria peace talks in Geneva during a final session between the government and opposition, Ahmad Jakal, opposition negotiator, said on Saturday.

"It was a short, tense session, dominated by differences over how to tackle the issues of violence and political transition. Mr (Lakhdar) Brahimi set no date for a third round but he made it clear he expects there will be one," he said, referring to the international mediator.

