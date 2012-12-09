GENEVA Dec 9 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi said after talks in Geneva with senior U.S. and Russian
officials on Sunday that they had agreed it was still possible
to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria.
"The meeting was constructive and held in a spirit of
cooperation. It explored avenues to move forward a peaceful
process and mobilise greater international action in favour of a
political solution to the Syrian crisis," Brahimi said in a
statement issued after all-day closed-door talks in Geneva.
Brahimi, joint special representative of the United Nations
and Arab League, met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Mikhail Bogdanov and U.S. Undersecretary of State William Burns
at an undisclosed location in the Swiss city. It followed his
talks this week with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"All three parties re-affirmed their common assessment that
the situation in Syria was bad and getting worse. They stressed
that a political process to end the crisis in Syria was
necessary and still possible," Brahimi said.
They agreed a political solution would be based on core
elements of the final statement issued by major and regional
powers after their Geneva meeting last June 30 under the
chairmanship of former mediator Kofi Annan, he said.
On June, 30, the international powers agreed that a
transitional government should be set up in Syria to end the
bloodshed but left open the question of what part President
Bashar al-Assad might play in the process.
"Everyone agreed that the situation is so bad that
something should be done. The parties have agreed this meeting
is a first step in implementing the June 30 communique," a
diplomatic source told Reuters. "There was no breakthrough, just
discussions."
Brahimi said the Russian and U.S. officials agreed to meet
again with him "in the near future".