* Envoy Brahimi holds talks with U.S. and Russian officials
* Agree that transitional governing body would have full
powers
* Brahimi to brief Security Council later this month
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Jan 11 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi and envoys from Russia and the United States - backers
of opposing sides in Syria's civil war - failed to make a
breakthrough in talks on Friday seeking a political solution to
the conflict.
"We stressed again that in our view there was no military
solution to this conflict," Brahimi said in a joint statement
read out after his closed-door talks in Geneva with U.S. Deputy
Secretary of State William Burns and Russian Deputy Foreign
Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.
They agreed on the need to reach a political solution based
on an agreement reached by foreign powers in Geneva last June,
which called for a transitional period in Syria. That left open
the question of what role, if any, Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad would have.
That appeared to be sticking on point at Friday's meeting.
"The devil is in the details," Brahimi told reporters.
"We said that this transitional government that will be in
charge during the transitional period only, it is not a
government that will stay for a long time, it will direct the
transitional period that will end with the holding of the
elections that will be agreed upon," he said in Arabic, adding
that it would have "all powers of the state".
But asked by a reporter if there are had been any concrete
progress, he said: "If you are asking whether there is a
solution around the corner, I'm not sure that is the case."
The United States, European powers and Gulf-led Arab states
insist Assad must step down to end a war that has killed 60,000
people in less than two years. Russia says this must not be a
precondition to a settlement.
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria
Nuland said there had been some progress toward a common view at
the meeting but she did not provide any details on how the U.S.
and Russian positions might have converged.
"We believe that we are making progress in concerting views
on a way forward," she said, adding that there was more work to
be done and that Brahimi was expected to talk to the Syrian
opposition and government as a next step. She said Brahimi was
also expected to brief the Security Council by the end of the
month.
'MORE FOCUSED AND PRACTICAL' TALKS
One participant offered a somewhat upbeat assessment of
Friday's talks. "This time it was more focused and practical,"
the participant told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Syria denounced Brahimi as "flagrantly biased" on Thursday,
casting doubt on how long the U.N.-Arab League mediator can
pursue his peace mission.
Brahimi, speaking to Reuters in Cairo a day earlier, said
Assad could have no place in a transitional government to end
the civil war, the closest he has come to calling directly for
the embattled president to quit.
Asked on Friday whether the Russians shared his views, he
replied: "I am absolutely certain that the Russians are as
preoccupied as I am, as preoccupied as the Americans are, by the
bad situation that exists in Syria and its continuing
deterioration.
"I am absolutely certain they would like to contribute to
its solution," he added.
But pressed on whether Bogdanov had come with new proposals
to pave the way for a political transition, he said: "We
discussed a lot of things. They had ideas, others also had
ideas."
Earlier, a U.S. official said the talks would focus on
creating the conditions for a political solution, specifically
the transitional body agreed on in June.
"The U.S. position is clear: Assad has lost all legitimacy
and must step aside to enable a political solution and a
democratic transition that meets the aspirations of the Syrian
people," the U.S. official said, asking not to be named.
Before the meeting, Bogdanov gave no indication Russia would
abandon its insistence that Assad must not be forced out by
external powers.
Russia is "eagerly awaiting bringing the agreements reached
in Geneva to life without damaging the sovereignty and
territorial integrity of Syria and without violating the right
of the Syrian people to choose their own leaders," Bogdanov was
quoted as telling Russia Today television.