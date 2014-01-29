* Mediator does not expect progress by end of session on
Friday
* Talks to work on 2012 Geneva communique, but approaches
differ
* Government wants to focus on "terrorism", opposition on
political transition
* Humanitarian relief for Old City of Homs still deadlocked
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Mariam Karouny
GENEVA, Jan 29 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi said on Wednesday that he does not expect to achieve
anything substantive in the first round of Syria talks ending on
Friday, but hoped for a more productive second round starting
about a week later.
His sombre assessment came as the two sides took a first
tentative step forward by agreeing to use the same 2012 roadmap
as the basis of discussions to end the three-year civil war,
though they disagreed about how talks should proceed.
"We talked about the TGB (Transitional Governing Body), but
of course it is a very, very preliminary discussion and more
generally of what each side expects," Brahimi told reporters.
Asked his expectations for the first week-long round
expected to end on Friday, he said: "To be blunt, I do not
expect that we will achieve anything substantive.
"I am very happy that we are still talking, but the ice is
breaking slowly. But it is breaking," he said, adding that he
was not disappointed.
Opposition and government sides said they agreed to use the
"Geneva communique", a document endorsed by world powers at a
conference in June 2012, and which sets out the stages needed to
end the fighting and agree on a political transition.
"We have agreed that Geneva 1 is the basis of the talks,"
opposition spokesman Louay al-Safi told reporters.
The Syrian government delegation, which had earlier
submitted its own document that it wanted the talks to focus on,
said it would use the Geneva communique, with reservations.
Syrian state television said the government wanted to discuss
the text of Geneva 1 "paragraph by paragraph".
While the opposition wants to start by addressing the
question of the transitional governing body that the talks aim
to create, the government says the first step is to discuss
"terrorism".
There was still no sign of a breakthrough in attempts to
relieve the suffering of thousands of besieged residents of the
rebel-held Old City of Homs, an issue that had been put forward
to break the ice and build confidence at the start of the talks.
"We also tried to see what is happening over the
humanitarian issues, in particular about Homs. Negotiations
between the United Nations and the Syrian authorities are still
ongoing," Brahimi said of the stalled U.N. aid convoy.
FIRST ISSUE
"Mr Brahimi said tomorrow they are going to discuss
terrorism because stopping terrorism is the first issue that
should be handled," said Bouthaina Shaaban, an adviser to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
The Geneva communique refers to the government and "armed
opposition groups", but there is no mention of "terrorism" or
"terrorists", terms used by the Syrian government to describe
those fighting to overthrow Assad.
The opposition delegation wants discussion of the
transitional governing body to come first, including its size
and responsibilities, Safi said.
"They seem to be more ready to discuss that issue, but still
they are trying to push it to the back of the discussion. We
told them this has to come first, because nothing else can be
achieved unless we can form the transitional governing body."
The opposition says transitional arrangements must include
the removal of Assad, which the government rejects.
Despite contradictory interpretations of Geneva 1 by the two
sides, organisers of the talks at United Nations headquarters in
Geneva have made it a priority to keep the process going and
dissuade either side from walking out.
The absence from the talks of powerful Islamist groups
opposed to Assad, and of Iran, Assad's main regional ally, has
put a major question mark over what can be achieved.
The United States and Russia, the joint sponsors of the
conference, agreed on Wednesday to increase pressure on the two
sides to reach a compromise, Russia's state-run RIA news agency
reported, citing an unnamed diplomatic source.
Brahimi said he was in touch with both powers and hoped that
they would exert greater influence in the future.
A Western diplomat said it was positive that the parties
were still at the table.
"We don't think this is a process that should last years,
but it's clear that after three years of civil war, a week isn't
going to resolve it," the diplomat said.
"What we hope is that by the end of the week there will be
sufficient common ground so that they agree to meet again and
hopefully something tangible comes out on the humanitarian
side."
UNDER SIEGE
The opposition wants the government to allow in a U.N. aid
convoy for 2,500 people under siege in the Old City of Homs, but
the government has said it needs to be sure the food and
medicine will not go to armed groups or terrorists.
"It is still stalled, as far as I know," said Patrick
McCormick, spokesman of the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF).
A spokeswoman for the U.N. World Food Programme, which is
waiting to deliver a month's rations to the Old City, devastated
by shelling and fighting, also said there was no movement.
U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay has previously said
international law requires all sides to permit free passage of
food and medicines, and starvation of civilians as a method of
combat may amount to a war crime.
Access to Homs and other besieged areas holding an estimated
250,000 people is seen as a proving ground for the peace talks.
The government has encircled hundreds of thousands of people
across Syria, blocking off food and medicine. Rebels have also
besieged 45,000 people in two Shi'ite Muslim towns in the north.
The Syrian opposition is willing to lift a siege on three
pro-government villages as part of a wider deal, its spokesman
said on Tuesday.
Damascus has said women and children may leave the Old City
of Homs but that it wants the opposition to provide a list of
men seeking to do so, before they may leave, Brahimi said this
week.
