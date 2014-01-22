MONTREUX, Switzerland Jan 22 Syrian opposition
leader Ahmad Jarba said on Wednesday that published photos of
torture of detainees allegedly committed by Syrian government
forces are similar to crimes by Nazis during World War Two.
Jarba, in a speech to an international conference kicking
off Syria peace talks, said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was
responsible for crimes against humanity in the war-torn country.
"The pictures of torture are unprecedented except in the
Nazi camps during the Second World War," he told the talks in
the Swiss resort of Montreux.
Syrian officials could face war crimes charges after a
military police photographer defected and provided evidence
showing the systematic killing of 11,000 detainees, the Guardian
newspaper reported on Monday, citing three lawyers who had
examined the files.
