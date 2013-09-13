GENEVA, Sept 13 Negotiations between U.S. and
Russian officials seeking an agreement to put Syria's chemical
weapons under international control will continue on Friday
night in search of a deal, the spokeswoman for Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
"We are staying, probably they will finalise it through the
night," she told reporters in Geneva where Lavrov was meeting
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. "I am not sure about
tomorrow (Saturday), but they will go through the night."
"It is a sign that we are going on, that we proceed with
talking and negotiating. Now it is like a real negotiating
process, they are working on some real substance," she said.