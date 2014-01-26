Geneva Jan 26 Syrian government and opposition
negotiators are to hold separate preparatory political
discussions with international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi on
Sunday after humanitarian talks stalled, opposition delegate
Ahmad Ramadan said.
Ramadan said the government delegation had yet to respond to
opposition demands to release thousands of prisoners taken
during almost three years of conflict and to allow humanitarian
aid into the city of Homs.
"It has been decided that there will be two preparatory
separate sessions in the afternoon (to prepare the ground) for
Geneva 1 talks tomorrow," he said, referring to a 2012 accord
which called for the establishment of a transitional governing
body in Syria. "These sessions will be about political
negotiations and about the agenda of implementing Geneva 1 with
all its articles so that we can start talks tomorrow."
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by Dominic Evans/Mark
Heinrich)