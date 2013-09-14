BRIEF-Ford's Lincoln aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
GENEVA, Sept 14 The United States and Russia resumed negotiations on Saturday on eliminating Syria's chemical weapons programme amid signs of an imminent announcement.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were huddled with their aides at a poolside cafe at the Geneva hotel where their teams of disarmament negotiators have been meeting for almost three days.
Negotiators were meeting separately before a joint press conference expected later in the day.
U.S.-Russian talks on eliminating Syria's chemical weapons programme have reached a "pivotal point", a U.S. official said on Friday, and both nations said they wanted to renew efforts to negotiate a peaceful end to the war in Syria.
Under the Russian proposal, Syria would sign international treaties banning chemical weapons and hand over its stocks of such weapons to the international community for destruction.
U.S. officials says about 1,400 people were killed in a chemical weapons attack in Syria on Aug. 21.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
(Updates with final prices) SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazil's currency and stocks seesawed on Monday, reflecting uncertainty over the passage of a proposed pension reform and the impact of sliding iron ore prices in China. Brazil's real weakened as much as 0.2 percent before closing up 0.18 percent at 3.137 per dollar. The benchmark Bovespa stock index likewise fell in early trading before closing very slightly up. Investors are gauging the difficulty of passing a reform to c