* Says Syrians must bring down Assad themselves
* Tlas says French special forces helped him escape Syria
* Tlas meets Russia's top Mideast envoy in Paris
By John Irish
PARIS, Sept 10 Brigadier General Manaf Tlas, one
of the most senior defectors from President Bashar al-Assad's
rule, said on Monday he was against any foreign intervention in
Syria as it would not be able to bring down the government.
Tlas, who fled Syria in July to France, where his sister,
widow of a billionaire Saudi arms dealer, resides, added that he
had managed to escape Syria with the help of French special
forces.
"I am against all foreign intervention in Syria ... it is up
to the Syrian people to achieve their victory and they need to
do that themselves," Tlas said in an interview with France's
BFM-TV and BBC Arabic.
Western powers have said military action to secure safe
zones in Syria was still an option, but they have shown little
appetite for sending warplanes to Syria to protect safe havens
or mount the kind of NATO bombing that helped Libyan rebels
topple Muammar Gaddafi last year.
"For me the situation in Libya is nothing like Syria, it is
much more complicated. I don't see any foreign intervention
being able to reach a solution," said Tlas, a former friend of
Assad.
Tlas said the Free Syrian Army would eventually be able to
bring down the regime if it was given the "necessary material"
to do so and warned that Assad could use chemical weapons if the
government felt it had "its back against the wall."
With a taste for lavish parties and expensive cigars, the
48-year-old Tlas strikes a contrast with veteran opposition
leaders who have endured Syria's notorious jails as political
prisoners, and with a new generation of leaders honed by the
grit of street demonstrations and armed resistance.
MEETING WITH RUSSIAN OFFICIAL
Tlas is considered a potential candidate to pave the way for
a peaceful transition both inside and outside Syria, but many
opposition activists say he is tainted by his long service to
Assad. Tlas' father was a long serving defence minister under
Assad's late father.
"My role is to unify and bring together our people. There
are many groups working in our society whether the army,
internally or externally," he said in Arabic. "We need to create
a compact chain to bring this regime down."
Since his defection, Tlas has been hosted by Turkey's
foreign minister and given two interviews to media in Saudi
Arabia, which suggested the two regional powers saw a role for
the former pillar of the Syrian establishment.
Tlas, who is protected by five bodyguards and was
interviewed by the BFM and BBC reporters at a secret Paris
location, met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov,
who is also the Kremlin's special envoy for Middle East affairs,
over the weekend, state-owned Voice of Russia radio reported
without naming a source.
Russia and U.N. Security Council ally China have vetoed
three Western-backed council resolutions aimed at increasing
pressure on Assad. Moscow has refused to join calls for Assad to
step down, saying his fate is up to the Syrian people alone.
In a statement announcing his defection, Tlas called for
unifying efforts to build a new Syria while preserving its
institutions - the kind of outcome Russia might welcome if it is
forced to accept Assad's exit.
The reported meeting with Tlas was another sign of
"positional manoeuvring" by Moscow as the fighting persists with
little sign an end was in sight, said political analyst Fyodor
Lukyanov, editor of the journal Russia in Global Affairs.
He said Russia would continue to block efforts to impose
sanctions on Assad's government, indicating stalemate in the
Security Council would continue, "but it will not give Assad any
big, special help either".