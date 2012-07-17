* First official confirmation that Tlas is in France
* Unauthenticated Tlas statement says he wants transition
* Hollande says France will keep up pressure on Russia
PARIS, July 17 A Syrian general and one-time
friend of President Bashar al-Assad who fled Damascus this month
is in France, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.
General Manaf Tlas, a member of Syria's Sunni Muslim
majority, had been reported to be in Paris with his family, but
has yet to speak publicly since defecting. French officials had
so far refused to confirm his presence in the country.
"We have been informed about this situation. He is here,"
Hollande said at a news conference with his Tunisian
counterpart, Moncef Marzouki.
The general's father, Mustapha, defence minister under
Assad's father for 30 years, lives in the French capital, as
does his sister, the widow of a wealthy Saudi arms dealer.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on July 12 that
Paris was aware that Tlas was in talks with the Syrian
opposition about a possible role in efforts to oust Assad.
In an unauthenticated statement emailed to Reuters earlier
on Tuesday and signed by General Tlas in Paris, the defector is
quoted as saying he wants a "constructive transition that
guarantees Syria's unity, stability and security as well as the
legitimate aspirations of its people".
Neither his brother Firas nor Syrian opposition members in
Paris were able to confirm the statement's veracity. A statement
claiming to be from Tlas in the immediate aftermath of his
defection on July 6 proved to be fake.
"I can only express my anger and pain to see the army forced
to fight a battle against its own principles. It is a battle
being led by security forces in which the people and ordinary
soldiers are the victims," Tuesday's statement said.
Tlas is quoted as saying that he had refused to take part in
the security crackdown and as a result had been isolated and
accused of being a traitor.
"My conscience and convictions drove me to oppose and
distance myself from this destructive crackdown," he said.
Syrian rebels battled government forces backed by air power
and artillery on Tuesday in the fiercest fighting to hit
Damascus since the revolt against Assad erupted more than 16
months ago.
The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on
Wednesday on a Western-backed resolution that threatens Syrian
authorities with sanctions if they do not stop using heavy
weapons in towns, but Russia has said it will block the move.
Hollande said that if Russia wanted to restore order in
Syria and avoid chaos and civil war, it needed to support a
political transition without Assad.
"We will continue to apply pressure because it is not
acceptable that every day there are massacres that are plunging
not only Syria but the entire region into instability," he said.