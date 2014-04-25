* Tourism minister says investors interested in
reconstruction
* Looting and fighting have damaged many antiquities
* Minister says some projects can go forward despite war
DAMASCUS, April 25 Syria hopes to attract
foreign investment in tourism, a government minister said on
Friday, despite a three-year civil war that has killed more than
150,000 people and devastated many historic sites.
"The situation in Syria isn't as the world imagines. There
are areas that are 100 percent secure," Tourism Minister Bishr
Yazigi told Reuters in an interview.
"In the coming period there will be
legislation that will greatly ease investment, which will be
attractive to investors around the world."
Tourists have virtually deserted Syria - a body blow to an
industry that Yazigi said made up 14 percent of the economy
before the war.
The historic city of Aleppo, once a leading draw, is divided
between government and rebel forces. Sites like the Crusader
castle of Crac des Chevaliers and the Roman ruins at Palmyra
would be difficult if not impossible for any visitor to access.
Looting and shelling have destroyed many archaeological
sites and museums housing thousands of years worth of treasures
from the Assyrian, Byzantine, Umayyad and Ottoman empires.
Yazigi nevertheless said some projects in the industry could
move forward. He pointed to the Mediterranean coast - a
stronghold of President Bashar al-Assad's government - and
places like Swaida in the south, where he said construction
continued "day and night."
"Even in some of the hot areas, there are some projects
which could take off quickly," Yazigi said.
The war has forced millions to flee their homes. Air
strikes, shelling, executions, suicide attacks and gun battles
regularly claim over 200 lives a day. Assad's government has
lost control over swathes of territory, especially in the north
and desert east, but striven to project an air of normality in
areas under its control.
Yazigi said recent gains by the Syrian army - the government
has scored several victories against rebels around Damascus and
along the Lebanese border over the last month and a half - gave
more grounds for optimism.
He said there were plans to renovate churches and mosques in
the ancient Christian town of Maaloula north of Damascus, which
government forces recaptured this month after it changed hands
several times.
"There are companies around the world that have started to
realise the importance of reconstruction and the opportunities
available in Syria," he said.
(Reporting by Kinda Makieh and Firas Makdesi; Writing by
Alexander Dziadosz in Beirut)