By Nazih Siddiq
TRIPOLI, Oct 28 Two people died in Lebanon's
northern city of Tripoli on Monday, in fighting between
supporters and opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and
the Lebanese army, as violence continues to spill over from the
civil war next door.
Tripoli, a city that, like much of Lebanon, is divided along
sectarian lines, is only 30 miles (50 km) from the Syrian border
and its majority Sunni Muslims, who back the Syrian rebels, have
often clashed with the minority from Assad's Alawite sect.
The two dead were from the Sunni district of Bab
al-Tabbaneh, where gunmen clashed with the Lebanese army, which
has taken on both sides in the fighting. A soldier and twelve
people from the area were wounded, security and medical sources
said.
In the nearby Alawite neighbourhood of Jebel Mohsen, which
the army entered on Sunday as part of an increased presence
throughout the city, another resident was wounded, the sources
said.
Lebanon's population is deeply divided over the Syrian war,
with Shi'ite Islamist guerrilla and political movement Hezbollah
and its allies supporting Assad and the country's Sunni-led
opposition bloc, March 14, backing the revolt.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called on Monday
for the army to take full control of Tripoli, as government
officials discussed a security plan for the restive city.
"This is the only solution: to summon the Lebanese army and
the security forces and to cooperate with them," Nasrallah said
in a televised speech in which he suggested that the alternative
was allowing al Qaeda-linked Syrian rebel militia to operate in
the city.
Nasrallah has blamed such factions for attacks on his
Iranian-backed group's Beirut base and other Shi'ite areas in
Lebanon.
Members of Tripoli's Sunni Muslim and Alawite sects have
clashed on-and-off for decades and the Syrian conflict has
worsened the tensions, with each side accusing the other of
using the city as a base for sending fighters and weapons in and
out of Syria.
In August, two car bombs at Sunni mosques in Tripoli killed
42 people, and wounded hundreds.
The latest Tripoli violence, which broke out last Tuesday,
has killed 17 people and wounded more than 100.