By Alastair Macdonald
LONDON, Oct 26 Lakhdar Brahimi's holiday truce
may have saved Syrian lives on Friday, as government troops and
rebels drew breath on several fronts - though dozens still shed
blood on Eid al-Adha, the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice.
The U.N. envoy, discreetly downbeat since he succeeded a
disillusioned Kofi Annan two months ago, could scarcely be
surprised at ceasefire breaches that included tank fire and a
car bombing; two previous attempts to end the conflict over the
past year both quickly descended into ever more bitter fighting.
But more troubling for Brahimi, the Algerian troubleshooter
called on to mediate in a civil war that has divided the United
Nations, may be that when compared to the ceasefire attempts in
January and April, each side seems even less ready now to talk.
"Brahimi faces an impossible task because both sides are
still convinced that they can win and are determined to press
every advantage," said Syria expert Joshua Landis, associate
professor of Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma.
Veteran dissident Fawaz Tello, now in exile in Germany, put
it bluntly - mediation focused on forming a transitional unity
government might have been possible a year ago, he said: "But
after all this blood, all this sectarian conflict, it has become
impossible. So now it's a battle - and one side must win."
Nonetheless, perhaps counting on weariness of war, the envoy
is seeking ways out: "We hope this Eid in Syria will be calm,
even if it is not a happy Eid," Brahimi said earlier this week.
"If we do find that this calm continued through the Eid, we
will try to build on it. If that does not happen, we will try
nevertheless, and work to open the path to hope."
The past 12 months can give him few grounds for optimism;
last year on the first day of Eid, which marks the end of the
annual haj pilgrimage to Mecca and recalls the readiness of
Abraham to sacrifice his son to God, 13 deaths were reported -
mostly protesters shot by President Bashar al-Assad's forces.
On Friday, opposition activists reckoned at least 70 were
killed across Syria, over a third of them soldiers - but that
toll was lower than the daily 150 or 200 deaths that are now
typical.
Between the last and present Eid, a three-day festival that
for Muslim families should be the celebratory highpoint of the
calendar, a time for gifts and children, two major peace drives
have collapsed; rancour has only spread - not just within Syria,
where religious sectarianism is driving fear and hatred, but
also abroad, notably between Russia and the Western powers.
"We are not celebrating Eid here," said a woman in a
besieged Syrian town near the Turkish border, speaking above the
noise of incessant gunfire and shelling on Friday. "No one is in
the mood to celebrate. Everyone is just glad they are alive."
THIRD PEACE ATTEMPT
The Arab League, dominated by Sunni Muslim leaders who view
Assad as a pawn of their Shi'ite, non-Arab regional rival Iran,
pressed the Syrian leader just before the last Eid al-Adha to
accept a peace plan; it called for an end to violence against
the demonstrators who had taken to the street during the Arab
Spring of early 2011 and for the release of political detainees.
But though several dozen observers from the Arab states
finally arrived in late December to monitor compliance with the
plan, they found themselves unable to change much on the ground
- indeed they were themselves harassed in some places, not least
by opposition supporters angry at the League's hesitations.
Within weeks the Arab monitors were gone, and Annan, the
former U.N. secretary-general, was charged with a joint
U.N.-Arab League mission to try and do better. In April, he
described a truce that followed his promotion of a six-point
plan as "a rare moment of calm". But the rebels, a disparate
collection of groups who were then growing in strength, were
deeply sceptical.
Less than four months later, Annan quit - as much, it
seemed, in frustration at what he called "finger-pointing and
name-calling" among the big powers on the U.N. Security Council
as at the spread of massacre and counter-atrocity across Syria.
That paralysis abroad, in contrast to last year's speedy,
U.N.-approved and NATO-led offensive to oust Muammar Gaddafi in
Libya, also shows little sign of movement, as Brahimi tries to
find a new way forward on what at least one senior Western
diplomat reckoned at the outset was a "mission impossible".
The Security Council rallied behind a call for an Eid truce
this week. But Russia and China, determined to block any further
precedent for U.N. military support of popular revolt, have made
clear they will veto any Western push to try and force Assad
out. And while U.S. allies in the Gulf offer discreet aid to the
rebels, few foreign governments seem keen for deeper involvement
in a war whose outcome seems destined to be messy.
Meanwhile, 20 million Syrians suffer. The government said it
would hold its fire over Eid but respond if attacked. It blamed
"terrorists" for a car bomb that killed at least five people
near a children's Eid playground in Damascus. Rebel supporters
blamed Assad's agents for the blast, in an opposition bastion.
One group of rebels near the Turkish border said a sniper
killed one of their men on Friday: "There's no Eid for us rebels
on the frontline," said local rebel commander Basel Eissa.
"The only Eid we can celebrate will be liberation."
HOLIDAY HOPE?
Religious sentiment may have a history of being called upon
to halt the march of war - witness the famed "Christmas Truce"
in Flanders in 1914 - but holy day distraction has as often been
a moment to attack - such as Vietnam's Tet offensive or the Yom
Kippur war - and, as seen in the slaughter that followed that
World War One ceasefire, a brief lull is no harbinger of peace.
Nonetheless, Eid has given Brahimi an opportunity to remind
Syrians he is still active: "After the collapse of Annan's
mission, Brahimi decided to push for the lowest common
denominator - a truce on the holiday," said Joshua Landis.
"He knew the chances of success were very low. But perhaps
his efforts, even if not a success, will lift the spirits of
Syrians in some small measure, as they will be reassured that
the world has not forgotten them and their suffering."
Opposition activist Tello suggested Assad's troops were
using any ceasefire to rest in some areas while pressing on with
attacks elsewhere; and a lack of central control among the rebel
forces, he said, ensured any truce would be patchy.
For Brahimi, he said, "This ceasefire is a way to see if the
two sides, and especially the regime, is tired and wants to have
a break. Because he has no plan, it's a good start."
But, Tello said, negotiation could no longer end a war in
which the opposition was "fighting with our backs to the wall",
fearing death, prison or lifetime exile from any settlement that
left power in the hands of Assad, or a state administration now
dominated by his fellow minority Alawites.
"Brahimi and the United Nations are just trying to push
everything to the point they desire, where we are very weak and
we accept peacekeepers ... and somehow keep some of the regime,"
he said. "We are not going to accept," he added, comparing rebel
goals to the unconditional surrenders that ended World War Two.
Such uncompromising positions have raised the stakes for
Brahimi, whose spokesman last week made clear an Eid truce was
only a first step and referred to the previous peace plans: "We
cannot afford to fail a third time ... He is exerting every
effort that is humanly possible to set up the building blocks to
create a comprehensive initiative ... He is brutally conscious
of the fact that there are hundreds of people dying every day."
For Landis, the enmities mean Brahimi's chances of brokering
a settlement seem some way off: "Nevertheless, his efforts are
necessary," he said. "Some day the parties may be ready to talk,
and the U.N. must be there and ready to act as a go-between.
"Only the U.N. has the legitimacy for this task."