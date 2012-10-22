* Syrian Sunni refugee influx raises friction along border
* Many Alawites, who share Assad's creed, live in region
* Minorities in Turk frontier towns see sectarian agenda
* Signs of Turkish gov't steps to ward off feared backlash
By Jonathon Burch
ANTAKYA, Turkey, Oct 22 An influx of Syrians
fleeing President Bashar al-Assad's military onslaught is
stoking tension in an area of Turkey known for religious
tolerance and setting Turks who share the Syrian leader's creed
against their own government.
In the Turkish frontier province of Hatay, home to
the Antioch of the Bible and a mix of confessional groups rare
in an overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim country, Turks of Arab origin
who share Assad's Alawite beliefs are increasingly critical of
Ankara's open support for rebels fighting the Syrian leader.
The Syrian refugees, like the insurgents, are overwhelmingly
Sunni Muslims, most of whom support the 19-month-old uprising,
making for a combustible mix that echoes the increasingly
sectarian nature of Syria's civil war.
While most Alawites said the conflict had not yet divided
Hatay's indigenous communities, some fear reprisals and spoke of
isolated incidents between Sunnis and Alawites. One man said
Alawite villages had begun arming themselves.
As rebels - some of them foreign Islamists keen to join what
they deem a holy struggle - wage war in Syria, the official
Syrian narrative of a "terrorist" campaign threatening the
existence of minorities resonates deeply with Turkey's Alawites.
They believe that Turkey, once Assad's most important trade
partner and ally, is playing the sectarian card by throwing its
weight behind the men who would rule after his overthrow, among
them opposition politicians and army defectors based in Turkey.
"Does the Turkish government really think that everyone will
like them when this is all over? Only when Assad is gone will
the real war start," said Aydin, an Alawite shopkeeper in
Hatay's provincial capital Antakya near the Syrian border.
"The government is playing a sectarian game here. They are
trying to divide our community. Whether you were Sunni, Alawite
or Christian never even mattered here before. To ask would even
be a dishonour. But things are changing," he said.
Turkey has led calls for international intervention in
Syria, provided sanctuary for rebel officers and warned of more
robust military action after firing back into Syria in recent
weeks in response to mortar shelling spilling over the border.
But there are now signs of Ankara acting to prevent a
sectarian backlash, including a report that it is urging
unregistered Syrians to leave Hatay, and efforts to block rebels
from crossing into Turkey.
SECTARIAN STRAINS, HISTORICAL TIES
Sectarian tensions in Hatay province, once a part of Syria,
have been brewing since Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
broke with Assad last year. But as fighting over the border has
intensified and the outflow of refugees increased, the
atmosphere has turned more volatile.
More than 100,000 Syrian refugees from the heavy fighting in
the north of their country are now sheltering in refugee camps
along the border. Tens of thousands more are unregistered people
living in Antakya and other frontier towns and villages.
Historically an easy crossing point for smugglers even
before the uprising due to its hilly terrain, Hatay has borne
the brunt of the Syrian exodus to Turkey and served as a staging
post for rebels crossing back and forth into Syria.
Some of the most senior officers to defect from Syria's army
now live in a camp in Hatay under Turkish military guard.
"There are so many strangers here now we don't know who any
of them are. They walk around with their long beards. Some of
them aren't even Syrian. You take one look at them and you know
they are murderers," said Aydin.
"Are these the people you want to rule Syria?"
The resentment goes both ways. At a hospital in Antakya one
Syrian anti-Assad activist, who coordinates treatment for
wounded refugees and rebels in Hatay, stopped a Turkish nurse
from treating one of the men he had brought in.
"I don't want her to treat him, she's an Alawite. They are
all spies," he said.
Nearly half of Hatay's 1.5 million people are Alawite, a
sect whose followers hail from mountains by the Mediterranean
Sea just south of the border with Turkey.
Hatay, home to Turks for centuries, became a Turkish
province after a disputed referendum in 1939, when Syria was a
U.N.-mandated French domain and the Turkish republic barely 16
years old. The Arabs on the northern side of the border were
mainly Alawites, but Hatay also hosts Orthodox, Catholic,
Protestant Christian and even nominal Jewish minorities.
FEARS OF BACKLASH
Communal friction in Hatay reached a new high last month
when hundreds of people, mostly Alawites, took to the streets in
Antakya to protest against Turkey's policy on Syria. The
demonstration, which followed smaller ones this year, finished
with police firing tear gas to scatter the protesters.
Ankara has repeatedly said its stance on Syria aims to
protect the Syrian people as a whole and strongly denies
pursuing any sectarian agenda. But there are signs the
government is getting worried about a potential backlash.
Crude cartoons that used to run throughout the day on
Turkey's state-run TRT television channel, depicting a swinging
ball and chain labelled democracy toppling a teetering and
derogatory statue of Assad, have been lifted.
In August, the Turkish foreign ministry issued a letter to
governors in border regions instructing them to "urge"
unregistered Syrians to move out of rented property and into
refugee camps outside Hatay, according to an official at a
foreign embassy in Ankara who had seen the document.
A foreign ministry official said the ministry was in
constant contact with the relevant authorities but could not
confirm if such a letter had been sent.
There are indications too of Turkey trying to distance
itself from overt involvement in Syria's armed rebellion.
A two-day meeting between Syrian rebel commanders due in
Antakya last month was cancelled, rebels said, after objections
from Turkish officials, who urged them to find another country.
The most prominent of the rebel factions, the Free Syrian
Army, last month announced it had moved its leadership from
Turkey to "liberated" areas in Syria, a move one Western
diplomat said was a decision "obviously" motivated by Turkey.
Officials in Ankara have denied any change in policy.
But refugees in two border areas said Turkish soldiers were
starting to block fighters from crossing over into Turkey. "They
tell them, 'Don't bring your problems here, keep them over
there'," said Mustafa, a refugee in Hatay's Yayladagi district,
who used to frequently cross the porous frontier.
TRADE DRIES UP
A significant drop in trade since the conflict began is also
a concern. Some businessmen say they are doing a fifth of their
normal trade. Others have gone bankrupt as day-tripping
middle-class Syrians hunting bargains on branded clothes have
all but disappeared and Turkish trucks no longer carry goods
into Syria.
While some Alawites acknowledge Assad will have to go, their
fears centre on who will replace him and how this will affect
their region, inextricably bound to its southern neighbour.
"Who in this room has at least one relative in Syria?"
Ibrahim, an Alawite butcher in Antakya, asked a group of men
seated around him. The men - Alawites, a Sunni and a Christian
among them - all raised their hands.
"You see, we are all connected to Syria in one way ... What
Turkey is doing there is affecting us all. If Turkey stopped its
support, this war would stop," Ibrahim said.