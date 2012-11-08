ISTANBUL Nov 8 Turkey ordered a Syria-bound
Armenian plane to land and searched its cargo on Thursday,
airport officials said, in the second such action in a month to
prevent the use of Turkish airspace to supply the Syrian
military.
The cargo aircraft was searched in the eastern Turkish city
of Erzurum in a previously agreed step, as in mid-October when
another Armenian plane was allowed to continue its journey after
confirmation it was carrying humanitarian aid as stated.
Officials at Erzurum airport said Turkey had allowed the
plane to leave after a search of around four hours and that none
of the Air Armenia plane's cargo had been seized.
Turkey has become increasingly assertive in challenging
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad amid growing tensions along the
border.
It banned Syrian aircraft from its airspace in October after
saying it had found Russian munitions believed to be destined
for Syria's armed forces on board a Syrian plane.