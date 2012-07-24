Islamic State releases video showing gunman in Tehran parliament attack
CAIRO Islamic State's news agency Amaq published a video on Wednesday showing a gunman at the Iranian parliament where an attack has been taking place.
ISTANBUL Turkey's military has sent teams specially trained in dealing with chemical weapons attacks to the Syrian border region after Syria warned that it could used such weapons against forces from outside the country, Turkish media reports said on Tuesday.
Dogan News Agency said the chemical weapons battalion, previously based in western Turkey, had been transferred to Konya in central Turkey two months ago and one group of the personnel had now gone to the Syrian border area.
The agency did not specify a source for the report and officials were not immediately available to comment on it. Other news outlets were also carrying the report.
Syrian Foreign Ministry spokesman Jihad Makdissi acknowledged on Monday that the country had chemical weapons, saying it would not use them to crush rebels but could use them against forces from outside the country.
DUBAI/DOHA The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy towards it with up to 15 years in prison, and barring entry to Qataris.