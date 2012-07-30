ANTAKYA, Turkey, July 30 Turkey sent a convoy of
about 20 vehicles carrying troops, missile batteries and
armoured vehicles to the border with Syria on Monday amid
growing concern in Turkey about security on its southern
frontier, news reports and witnesses said.
It was the latest in a series of deployments in the region
in recent weeks. There has been no indication that Turkish
forces will cross the border, and the troop movements may be
strictly precautionary in the face of spiralling violence in
Syria.
The convoy left a base in Gaziantep province to head south
to Kilis province, where the troops will stay, the state-run
Anatolian news agency said.
Witnesses said the troops and vehicles had left a major
highway and were now stationed along a fenced-off section on the
frontier with Syria.
Television footage from Dogan News Agency showed at least
six armoured vehicles atop trucks traveling along an asphalt
road. Buses and covered trucks that appeared to be personnel
carriers were also in the convoy.
Turkey, a member of NATO, in recent months has conducted a
number of troop deployments along its 911-km (566 mile) border
with Syria, which is in the throes of an insurgency seeking to
topple President Bashar al-Assad.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, a former Assad ally, is now
among his most vocal critics, calling for him to step down from
power amid the 16-month uprising that has killed thousands of
Syrian civilians.
Tensions between the neighbours hit a peak on June 22, when
Syrian forces shot down a Turkish military reconnaissance
aircraft, killing two pilots.
Kilis houses a major refugee centre for Syrians fleeing the
violence at home. About 44,000 refugees are in Turkey.
Erdogan last week warned the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK),
an armed militant group that has launched attacks inside Turkey,
against setting up camps inside northern Syria.
That area, which has a large Kurdish population, has been
spared much of the violence seen elsewhere in Syria, but Turkey
is worried the PKK could exert influence there amid a power
vacuum and threaten Turkish security at the border.
The PKK has waged a 27-year campaign for autonomy in
Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast, and more than 40,000 people,
mainly Kurds have died in the conflict.