By Umit Bektas
KILIS, Turkey, July 30 Turkey sent at least four
convoys of vehicles carrying troops and missile batteries to the
border with Syria on Monday amid growing concern in Turkey about
security on its southern frontier, witnesses and news reports
said.
It was the latest in a series of deployments in the region
in recent weeks. There is no indication that Turkish forces will
cross the border, and the troop movements may be strictly
precautionary in the face of spiralling violence in Syria.
Two separate convoys of about 30 vehicles left a base in
Gaziantep province to head south to Kilis and were now stationed
along a fenced-off section on the border with Syria, witnesses
said.
"This is part of a training exercise," said a high-ranking
officer in a second convoy of nine vehicles with armoured
personnel carriers, tanks and other military vehicles.
A second officer in the same convoy said the troops would
remain on the Turkish side of the border.
The state-run Anatolian news agency said ammunition and
military vehicles were brought by rail to the town of Islahiye
in Gaziantep from the Mediterranean port of Iskenderun.
In a fourth troop movement, military vehicles, including
tanks, were moved to Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, further
east from Kilis and Gaziantep, and were now stationed at the
Syrian border, Anatolian said.
Turkey, a member of NATO, has conducted in recent months a
number of troop deployments along its 911-km (566 mile) border
with Syria, which is in the throes of an insurgency seeking to
topple President Bashar al-Assad.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, a former Assad ally, is now
among his most vocal critics, calling for him to step down from
power amid the 16-month uprising that has killed thousands of
Syrian civilians.
Tensions between the neighbours hit a peak on June 22, when
Syrian forces shot down a Turkish military reconnaissance
aircraft, killing two pilots.
Kilis houses a major refugee centre for Syrians fleeing the
violence at home. About 44,000 refugees are in Turkey.
Erdogan last week warned the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK),
an armed militant group that has launched attacks inside Turkey,
against setting up camps inside northern Syria.
That area, which has a large Kurdish population, has been
spared much of the violence seen elsewhere in Syria, but Turkey
is worried the PKK could exert influence there amid a power
vacuum and threaten Turkish security at the border.
The PKK has waged a 27-year campaign for autonomy in
Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast, and more than 40,000 people,
mainly Kurds have died in the conflict.