By Jonathon Burch
REYHANLI, Turkey, June 15 When the Syrian army
rolled into his hometown to crush rebellion there, Omar, an
orthopaedic surgeon, knew it was only a matter of time before
his field hospital was discovered by President Bashar al-Assad's
troops.
For four days he hid inside the makeshift clinic in the
northern town of Idlib, continuing to treat the sick and wounded
along with the other staff, but as the soldiers drew closer Omar
made his escape to Turkey.
"It was not a choice to come here. I was forced. The army
came into Idlib. We kept working until they got too close. We
worked until the last minute," said Omar, 28, who did not give
his full name because his relatives are still inside Syria.
From a small, windowless basement apartment in Turkey's
southern Hatay province a few hundred metres from the border,
Omar now gathers drugs and medical supplies from all over Turkey
to be smuggled to colleagues inside Syria.
The slick operation, set up by a union of expatriate Syrian
doctors and involving some 60 smugglers, is only one of a large
network of informal supply chains along the Syrian border that
serve as a lifeline to those caught up in the violence.
"They need everything. All their supplies have been
destroyed. Assad's army has destroyed four of our stores and
four field hospitals. This is only in our area. They are
destroying many others elsewhere," said Omar.
Donations come mainly from Syrian doctors living in Gulf
Arab countries or in Europe, and the amounts vary significantly.
Omar said they received a quarter of a million dollars one month
but then only $50,000 the next. Last month they got $30,000.
The money buys drugs and medical equipment ranging from
antibiotics to bandages and from syringes to large anaesthetic
machines. The supplies are then packaged and smuggled across by
foot, donkey or motorcycle depending on where they are headed.
SYRIAN DRUGS
In three small rooms, boxes of medicine, bandages and gauze
are stacked neatly onto shelves stretching up to the basement's
low ceiling and are kept cool by an air conditioner fixed to the
wall.
Omar points to the Arabic writing on the boxes of medicine
and grins. These are all from Syria, he said.
"Buying the medicine from inside Syria was my idea. Everyone
thought I was crazy," said Omar.
In Syria the drugs can be bought in bulk for a tenth the
price in Turkey - although they are still out of reach for many
Syrians impoverished by the conflict or physically unable to get
to stores to buy them.
They are smuggled into Turkey and then repackaged into
smaller boxes and dispatched back over the border.
"It saves a lot of money," said Omar.
But with supplies running low inside Syria, Omar estimates
they have only one month left before they will have to switch
completely to foreign products.
Specialist drugs and medical equipment is sourced from
inside Turkey, often at a discount. One company in Ankara
supplied some medical equipment free of charge when it found out
where it was going, said Omar.
"If we have the money, then we can get whatever we want.
The Turkish government has helped us a lot. They do not try to
restrict our work. We are all illegal here. They have rules here
but they are helping us. We appreciate that," said Omar.
Omar is interrupted every few minutes by a mobile phone in
another room or by a steady stream of visitors whom he greets
with a warm hug and a kiss on both cheeks.
FRUSTRATION
With his slicked back hair, designer glasses and candid
smile, Omar still looks a young man, but the last 15 months
since the uprising in his homeland started have taken their
toll.
Omar was taking exams to study in the United States when the
protests started. He fled Syria without even going home to say
goodbye to his parents and since his escape has only been back
once. That was to bury his cousin, a rebel fighter shot and
killed by Assad's troops.
Omar says his age helps him to stay focused on his work.
"I am not married. It is good for me. To do this job you
have to be free. I don't have to think about a wife or children.
Some of my friends here have children at home and they are
always worrying," he said.
Omar exhibits a familiar and increasing frustration directed
at the international community and its reluctance to help him
and others in the Syrian opposition.
Western nations say they are supporting the opposition with
non-lethal aid. Some rebels have reported receiving weapons from
private donors in Gulf Arab states, and Assad's government
insists it is fighting terrorist groups armed from abroad.
But for many rebel Syrians like Omar the foreign help is too
little, too late.
"We wanted the world to help us but they do nothing. This is
creating a bad feeling among Syrians. This just gives Assad more
time to kill us. They just talk. No medical support, no
humanitarian support, just talking," said Omar.
"It has been more than a year now. We don't want anything.
We are just thinking about ourselves now. I think they want
Assad to stay."
Omar is interrupted once more as a group of men pour into
the apartment and begin lifting boxes of medicine onto a tractor
waiting to take the next batch of supplies to the border.
"I'm sorry," said Omar, "I have to go."
(Writing by Jonathon Burch; editing by Andrew Roche)