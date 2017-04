Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the Climate Summit at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ISTANBUL Turkey could give military or logistical support to U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State insurgents in Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"We will give the necessary support to the operation. The support could be military or logistics," Erdogan was quoted by Turkish broadcaster NTV as telling reporters in New York.

