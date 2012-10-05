Airlines urged to step up fight against human trafficking
* UN agency urges airlines to join anti-trafficking initiatives
ISTANBUL Oct 5 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that testing Turkey's capacity for deterrence would be "a fatal mistake", in a warning to Damascus in the wake of Syrian shelling of a Turkish town that killed five people.
Striking a belligerent tone in a speech to a crowd in Istanbul, Erdogan said: "We are not interested in war, but we're not far from it either. This nation has come to where it is today having gone through intercontinental wars."
* UN agency urges airlines to join anti-trafficking initiatives
June 4 Russian oil company Rosneft served notice that it would step up production if the agreement among major crude producers to curb output comes to a sudden end, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.