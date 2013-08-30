(Adds quote, details, background)
By Gulsen Solaker and Nick Tattersall
ANKARA Aug 30 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan said on Friday that any international military
intervention against Syria should be aimed at bringing an end to
the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The comments from Erdogan, long one of Assad's fiercest
critics, came as U.S. President Barack Obama said he was
considering a narrow, limited U.S. response to last week's
chemical weapons attack in Syria.
"It can't be a 24 hours hit-and-run," Erdogan told reporters
at a reception in the presidential palace in the capital Ankara.
"What matters is stopping the bloodshed in Syria and weakening
the regime to the point where it gives up."
Erdogan cited the NATO operation against Yugoslavia during
the Kosovo war as an example.
"If it is something like the example of Kosovo, the Syrian
regime won't be able to continue," he said.
Erdogan said he would have bilateral discussions with Obama
and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G-20 summit next
week.
Earlier on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
said intelligence gathered by Ankara left no doubt that Assad's
forces were responsible for the poison gas attack near Damascus
last week.
Turkey has said previously it would be ready to take part in
any international action against Assad, even outside the
auspices of the United Nations, and has put its armed forces on
alert to guard against threats from Syria.
(Writing by Daren Butler)