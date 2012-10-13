BEIRUT Oct 13 Syria said on Saturday that it
was banning Turkish civilian flights over its territory, just a
few days after Turkey intercepted a Syrian airliner carrying
what it said were Russian-made munitions for the Syrian army.
A Syrian Foreign Ministry statement carried by the state
news agency SANA said the ban will take effect at midnight on
Saturday. It said the move was in retaliation for a similar
Turkish ban on Syrian flights.
Turkey has not announced such a ban, but said it will ground
Syrian civilian planes again if it suspects they are carrying
military equipment for the forces of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.