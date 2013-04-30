AMMAN A Syrian air strike on a headquarters of a rebel brigade along the Turkish border killed at least five people and wounded dozens more on Tuesday, opposition activists said.

The attack targeted buildings belonging to the Ahrar al-Sham, a Salafist Islamist rebel unit fighting to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the activists said. A Turkish aid worker said the strike also hit a warehouse used by aid groups.

"The target appears to be Ahrar al-Sham but most of the fighting brigades have presence at and around the crossing and it is impossible to get them without harming civilians," said Mohammad, an activist at the crossing, who gave only his first name.

"This is the closest air strike we have seen to the border. The crossing had been seen as a safe haven before," he said.

Another activist at Bab al-Hawa said people waiting to cross were among those hit.

He added that at least 15 wounded were taken to hospital near the crossing on the Syrian side and among the dead were a one-and-a-half-year-old child and two teenage girls. He said other casualties, many of them in critical condition, were taken to the Turkish towns of Reyhanli and Antakya.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Michael Roddy)