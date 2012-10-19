BRIEF-Tempur Sealy says North American orders negatively impacted in April
* North American orders negatively impacted in April, and to a lesser extent in may by liquidation of co's branded inventory by mattress firm
ANKARA Oct 19 Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on Friday for all sides involved in the conflict in Syria to observe a ceasefire during the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival next week.
U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi is expected in Damascus on Friday to try to broker a brief ceasefire in the war between President Bashar al-Assad and rebels.
* North American orders negatively impacted in April, and to a lesser extent in may by liquidation of co's branded inventory by mattress firm
* Inspiremd announces distribution agreement for cguard(tm) eps in poland