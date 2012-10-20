SANAA Oct 20 Yemen's power transfer deal, which
allowed President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down, is no longer
a suitable model for a solution in Syria, the Turkish foreign
minister said at a news conference in Sanaa on Saturday.
The Yemeni model has previously been suggested a way to end
bloodshed in Syria that has killed some 30,000 people in the
last 19 months. Saleh was given immunity from prosecution.
"The Yemen solution was suitable for Syria nine months ago,"
Ahmet Davutoglu told a news conference in Sanaa with his Yemeni
counterpart.
"But now, because every country has its own special
circumstances and due to the latest developments on the Syrian
arena which saw the use of artillery and the air force in
bombarding Syrian cities, this has narrowed the room for
implementing such solutions."
Saleh handed over his powers to his deputy last year under
the power transfer deal but remained as ceremonial president
until elections in February, when he stepped down.
Davutoglu said Turkey backed calls by U.N. and Arab League
envoy to Syria Lakhdar Brahimi for a ceasefire during the Eid
al-Adha Muslim holiday, which starts at the end of this week.