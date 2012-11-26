AMMAN Nov 26 Syrian war planes bombed a rebel
headquarters near the Turkish border on Monday but appeared to
miss their target, opposition activists in the region said.
"The (Free Syrian Army) joint command is located in a
school. It seems they have missed it. There were two jets - one
of them looked like a reconnaissance aircraft. They had been
flying over the area for an hour," said activist Mohammad
Abdallah.
They said a Turkish fighter was scrambled to the area. There
was no immediate comment from Turkish authorities about the
incident, which occurred in the village of Atima, across the
border from the Turkish village of Bukulmez in Hatay province.