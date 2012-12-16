ISTANBUL Dec 16 Syrian warplanes bombed the
town of Azaz close to the Turkish border on Sunday, destroying
at least five homes, causing hundreds of people to flee and
stirring panic at a Syrian refugee camp just inside Turkey,
Turkish officials said.
Most of the bombs hit the centre of Azaz, around three
kilometres (two miles) from the Turkish border in an area
dominated by Syrian rebels, but at least one landed 500 metres
from Turkish soil, one official said.
"It is very close to the Turkish border ... There was also
some bombing in the centre of Azaz. Around 500 people were
trying to come into Turkey," he said.