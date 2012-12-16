ISTANBUL Dec 16 Syrian warplanes bombed the
town of Azaz close to the Turkish border on Sunday, destroying
at least five homes, causing hundreds of people to flee and
stirring panic at a Syrian refugee camp just inside Turkey,
Turkish officials said.
Most of the bombs hit the centre of Azaz, around three
kilometres (two miles) from the Turkish border in an area
dominated by Syrian rebels, but at least one landed 500 metres
from Turkish soil, one official said.
"It is very close to the Turkish border ... There was also
some bombing in the centre of Azaz. Around 500 people were
trying to come into Turkey," he said.
Asked if there had been any response from the Turkish
military, which has frequently scrambled fighter jets along the
border and fired back in kind when stray Syrian shells hit its
soil, the official said: "Not yet."
Explosions could be heard several kilometres inside Turkish
territory, unnerving people in a refugee camp in the Turkish
town of Kilis where some fear they could still be a target of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.
"The Assad warplanes followed the refugees ... They fired
rockets and people were very scared, they felt they would be
massacred," a Syrian rebel fighter told Reuters after speaking
to his brother inside the camp.
Turkey is loath to be drawn into a regional conflict but
frequent proximity of Syrian air raids to the border is testing
its pledge to defend itself from any violation of its territory
or any spillover of violence from Syria.
NATO last week accepted Turkey's request to deploy Patriot
anti-missile batteries along the border to reinforce its air
defences against possible attack from Syria. The United States,
Germany and the Netherlands are to send six Patriot batteries in
all.
Several Scud missiles fired at rebels by Syria have landed
"fairly close" to the Turkish border, NATO's top military
commander said on Friday, explaining why Patriot batteries are
being stationed in Turkey.
Turkey is a staunch supporter of the uprising against Assad
and has harboured both Syrian refugees and rebels.