ANKARA, June 26 Turkey will treat any Syrian
military units which approach its border as a threat and a
military target, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
Erdogan also said Turkey was totally in the right over
Syria's shooting down of a Turkish plane and that Ankara's
rational response to the incident should not be mistaken for
weakness.
"Everybody should know that Turkey's wrath is just as strong
and devastating," Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling AK
Party deputies in parliament.
The army's rules of engagement along the two countries'
border had now changed, he said.
"Every military element approaching Turkey from the Syrian
border and representing a security risk and danger will be
assessed as a military threat and will be treated as a military
target," he said.
Turkey has demanded backing from its NATO allies over the
shoot down and has called a meeting in Brussels under Article 4
of the alliance's charter, which provides for consultations when
a member state feels its territorial integrity or security is
under threat.
Turkey has rejected assertions from Damascus that its forces
had no option but to fire on the F-4 jet as it flew over Syrian
waters close to the coast on Friday and has branded the shooting
an "act of aggression". It says the aircraft was an unarmed
reconnaissance plane flying over international waters.
The incident has heightened tensions between Turkey and
Syria already strained over the 16-month uprising against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's rule.
(Reporting by Jon Hemming and Jonathon Burch; Writing by Daren
Butler; Editing by Angus MacSwan)