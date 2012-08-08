KILIS, Turkey Aug 8 Some 2,400 people,
including two generals, fled the violence in Syria to reach
neighbouring Turkey overnight, the state-run Anatolian news
agency said on Wednesday.
The group was mostly made up of women and children from
areas near the Syrian towns of Aleppo and Idlib, but also
included a total of 37 defecting military personnel, the agency
said.
Nine people were being treated at a hospital in Reyhanli in
Turkey's Hatay province, it said.
No one was immediately available at the Turkish Foreign
Ministry to confirm the report.
Before the latest wave overnight, the ministry on Tuesday
said 47,500 Syrians were sheltering in Turkey, compared with
44,000 refugees at the end of July.
Turkey is worried a flood of refugees from Syria's biggest
city of Aleppo, now engulfed in heavy fighting between President
Bashar al-Assad's forces and rebel fighters, could overwhelm its
ability to care for them.
The 17-month uprising against Assad's rule in Syria has
created a refugee crisis in Turkey and other neighbouring
countries. Opposition sources say at least 18,000 people have
been killed since the revolt began in March 2011.