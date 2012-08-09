ISTANBUL Aug 9 More than 2,000 people fled
violence in Syria to reach neighbouring Turkey in the past two
days, bringing the total number of Syrians who have sought
refuge there to more than 50,000, Turkish authorities said on
Thursday.
The rate of refugee flows has risen and there are fears
there could be an exodus from Syria's biggest city Aleppo, where
there is heavy fighting between President Bashar al-Assad's
forces and rebel fighters.
There were 50,227 Syrians in Turkey as of Thursday, after
2,219 people crossed the border on Aug 8-9, the state-run
Disaster and Emergency Administration said in a statement.
The refugees are housed at nine camps in four Turkish
provinces along the Syrian border.
The 17-month uprising against Assad's rule in Syria has
created a refugee crisis in Turkey and other neighbouring
countries. Turkey is worried that a flood of refugees could
overwhelm its ability to care for them.
Opposition sources say at least 18,000 people have been
killed since the revolt began in Syria in March 2011.