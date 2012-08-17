ANKARA Aug 17 The new U.N. international
mediator on Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, will need consensus in the
United Nations Security Council if he is to succeed in his
mission, Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday.
"Brahimi's appointment is significant but the U.N. Security
Council needs to back him up in unity ...," Ahmet Davutoglu told
a news conference in Ankara.
"If we don't want his mission to be unsuccessful like
(predecessor Kofi) Annan's, we should form a consensus at the
Security Council and not allow any delaying tactics," said
Davutoglu.