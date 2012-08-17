ANKARA Aug 17 The new international mediator on
Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, will need consensus in the U.N. Security
Council if he is to succeed in his mission, Turkey's foreign
minister said on Friday.
The United Nations earlier confirmed that Brahimi, a veteran
Algerian diplomat, would replace former U.N. Secretary-General
Kofi Annan as the international mediator on Syria as the
17-month-old conflict slides deeper into civil war.
"Brahimi's appointment is significant but the U.N. Security
Council needs to back him up in unity ...," Ahmet Davutoglu told
a news conference in Ankara.
"If we don't want his mission to be unsuccessful like
Annan's, we should form a consensus at the Security Council and
not allow any delaying tactics," Davutoglu said.
Annan, who is stepping down at the end of August, has said
his Syria peace plan was hampered by a divided and deadlocked
U.N. Security Council.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who visited a camp
in southern Turkey housing refugees from Syria earlier on
Friday, echoed Davutoglu's comments at the joint news
conference.
"We have to work on a new structure to replace (President
Bashar al-Assad's) regime, and this transformation needs to
happen under control," Fabius said.
"We don't want chaos after Assad and this requires
cooperation from all parties involved."