BRIEF-FLYHT Aerospace says Nola Heale will not be continuing as CFO
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
ANKARA Aug 24 More than 3,500 people fleeing violence in Syria have entered Turkey over the last 24 hours, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said on Friday, one of the highest daily refugee flows since the start of the uprising last year.
The new arrivals bring the number of Syrian refugees now sheltering in Turkey to more than 78,000, AFAD said. There were some 44,000 refugees registered at the end of July.
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: IndiGrid listing ceremony at BSE in Mumbai. 7:30 pm: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to speak at an industry event in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - YUAN FOCUS The Chinese