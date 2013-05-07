(Adds Iran complaint to the United Nations)
ANKARA May 7 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan condemned on Tuesday Israeli air strikes on targets near
Damascus, saying they were an opportunity for Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's government to cover up its own killings.
"The air strike Israel carried out on Damascus is completely
unacceptable. There is no rationale, no pretext that can excuse
this operation," Erdogan told a parliamentary meeting of his
ruling party.
"These attacks are chances, opportunities offered on a
golden tray to Assad and to the illegitimate Syrian regime.
Using the Israel attack as an excuse, he is trying to cover up
the genocide in Banias," he said. Erdogan was referring to a
Syrian coastal town where anti-Assad activists said at least 62
people were killed by government fighters over the weekend.
Israeli officials said the air strikes on Friday and Sunday
were not intended to influence its neighbour's civil war but
only at stopping Iranian missiles from reaching Lebanese
Hezbollah militants for possible use against the Jewish state.
Iran's U.N. Ambassador Mohammad Khazaee complained to the
United Nations about the air strikes, describing them as
"provocative and unwarranted attacks."
"Nothing can justify the use of force and act of aggression
against a sovereign state and the aggressor must be held
accountable for any consequences stemming from this condemnable
and illegitimate act which endangers regional and international
peace and security," Khazaee wrote.
Residents and opposition sources said the Israeli warplanes
struck elite Syrian troops in the valley of the Barada River
that flows through Damascus and on Qasioun Mountain overlooking
the capital. They said targets included air defences, Republican
Guards and a compound linked to chemical weapons.
Lebanon, which borders both Israel and Syria, has also
condemned the air strikes and called on the U.N. Security
Council to condemn violations of its air space by Israel.
(Reporting by Jonathon Burch and Michelle Nichols; Editing by
Nick Tattersall, Mark Heinrich and Vicki Allen)