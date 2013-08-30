(Adds details, background)
ANKARA Aug 30 Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said on Friday intelligence gathered by Ankara left no
doubt that the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were
responsible for a poison gas attack near Damascus last week.
Turkey has said previously it would be ready to take part in
any international action against Assad, even outside the
auspices of the United Nations, and has put its armed forces on
alert to guard against threats from Syria.
"From our point of view, totally based on our national
intelligence and assessments by our national experts ... there
is no doubt that the regime is responsible," Davutoglu told
reporters in the capital Ankara.
The United States plans to release an unclassified version
of its intelligence assessment of the chemical weapons attack on
Friday, a U.S. official said.
France said on Friday it still backed action to punish
Assad's government for the apparent attack, despite a British
parliamentary vote against it, which set back U.S.-led efforts
to take military action against Damascus.
Russia fiercely opposes any such action, backing the
assertions of Damascus that Syrian rebels were behind the
chemical attacks.
Turkey has long been one of Assad's most vocal critics and
has been a staunch supporter of the rebels fighting against him.
It has spent around $2 billion sheltering Syrian refugees,
according to Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
