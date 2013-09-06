ST. PETERSBURG, Sept 6 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday almost all leaders at the G20 summit in St. Petersburg accepted the need for an operation to be carried out against Syria following a chemical weapons attack there last month.

"Almost all the leaders who have attended the summit are closely following the massacre the Syrian regime carried out on its people and the leaders have expressed that an operation is extremely necessary against Damascus," Erdogan told reporters.

