ANKARA, May 27 Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's certain victory in an election next month, derided
internationally as a charade, leaves Turkey facing a bitter
truth - its assumption of his quick demise was a costly
miscalculation.
With al Qaeda-linked armed groups controlling patches of
territory across Turkey's southern border and a registered
refugee influx set to top a million within months, Syria's
three-year old war presents Ankara with an increasing financial
burden and a growing security threat.
A gun battle in March when special forces raided the
suspected Istanbul hide-out of an Islamist militant group active
in Syria highlighted the potential threat to Turkey from the
thousands of foreign jihadis who have been drawn into the
conflict, a portion of them entering Syria over the Turkish
border.
The torching of a building housing Syrian refugees in Ankara
this month meanwhile pointed to anger at the growing social and
economic costs of a humanitarian response which has already cost
Turkey close to $3 billion.
With Assad facing no serious challenger in a June 3 election
which his Western and Arab foes, as well as the Syrian
opposition, have dismissed as a parody of democracy, such
tensions are unlikely to dissipate any time soon.
"We may describe Turkish Syria policy as a mess. We've
committed too much, we've talked too big," said Osman Bahadir
Dincer, Syria expert at the Turkish non-partisan thinktank USAK.
"At the very beginning Turkey underestimated the
humanitarian problem. Turkey was not prepared and I think the
same can be applied to border security."
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan initially believed his stature
in the Middle East and relationship with Assad might enable him
to steer the Syrian leader away from conflict. In the early
stages of Syria's uprising in 2011, Erdogan called on Assad to
learn the lessons of the Arab Spring and step down.
Erdogan took Assad's failure to heed his advice as a
personal affront, some of those close to him say, and within two
years he was leading calls for international military
intervention to end his former ally's rule.
"Turkey's Syria policy has shown the limits of its influence
in the Middle East," said Fadi Hakura, Turkey expert at the
London-based think tank, Chatham House. "It is a clear sign to
the U.S. and other partners that Turkey is an important player
but not a rising star in the region."
"MOCKING THE WORLD"
After Syria announced in April that it would hold polls,
Turkey was quick to dismiss any election as "null and void".
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu this month accused Damascus of
"mocking the world" by organising the vote.
Syria's authorities have not said how they will hold the
vote in a country where six million people have been displaced
and swathes of territory are outside government control.
Assad's forces have consolidated their grip around Damascus
and central Syria, and hold the Alawite heartland provinces on
the Mediterranean coast. Rebels control much of the north and
east, but have been plagued by infighting.
Turkey is struggling to cope with the spillover.
"Even if you put a soldier on every metre, it's almost
impossible to control if you don't control what's happening the
other side of the border," a senior Turkish government official
said, asking not to be named in order to speak more freely.
"Turkey has always been a target, but this time we've got
more of these radicals next to our border, that's an added
threat. And they're supported by the Syrian regime," he said.
Diplomats and security experts fear expertise developed by
fighters inside Syria, such as the use of new types of
explosives, could be used in attacks in Turkey or beyond.
Istanbul, where car bombs claimed by al Qaeda targeted the
British consulate and local offices of HSBC just over a decade
ago, and Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean resorts, popular with
European holiday-makers, are seen as potential soft targets.
GROWING THREAT
Erdogan's critics say his government's scramble to support
the rebels has allowed weapons and foreign fighters to flow to
extremists, a charge it strongly rejects.
"Al Qaeda, Nusra are known by and supported by the (Turkish)
government. Haven't you seen the trucks," said 32-year old
Nihat, a resident of Antakya, the main city in Turkey's Hatay
border province, referring to convoys crossing the frontier.
Erdogan has said it is "out of the question" that such
groups can take shelter in Turkey and has repeatedly stressed
Turkey will continue to exclude them from its broader support
for the moderate Syrian opposition.
Turkey has made a number of weapons seizures on the border.
The March raid on the suspected ISIL base in Istanbul
followed the gunning down a week earlier of two members of the
security forces in the southern province of Nigde by militants
suspected of links to extremist groups inside Syria.
"We'll be seeing an increased threat of anti-Turkish and
anti-Western terror for many years to come," said one
Ankara-based diplomat, saying the government was waking up only
slowly to the need for a tougher approach on border security.
SOCIAL COSTS
Throughout the conflict, polls have suggested the majority
of Turks are against deeper Turkish involvement in Syria.
While its humanitarian efforts have been much praised by
international partners, social tensions are beginning to surface
in the face of ever spiralling refugee numbers, and the
realisation that many of them could be here to stay.
Turks living near the border express frustration that around
three quarters of Syrian refugees are now living outside camps,
competing with locals for jobs and housing. The torching of the
Ankara building this month followed accusations that a Syrian
man had beaten up a local. Riot police had to intervene.
Residents along the border reported a tripling in the price
of staple foods like tomatoes, whilst rents had gone up by a
factor of five, according to a USAK study from last November. In
Istanbul, where land prices are already sharply on the rise,
some poorer neighbourhoods home to large numbers of Syrian
migrants had doubled to $750 a month, it said.
The United Nations estimates there are 750,000 Syrian
refugees in Turkey, although Turkish officials say the number is
closer to 1 million, the vast majority of them living outside
the more than a dozen camps established near the border.
"Registration is a mess. They have a pretty good estimate of
how many people are in Turkey, but do they know exactly who they
are and what they need? No," said Jean Christophe Pegon, Turkey
head of the European Commission Directorate-General for
Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO).
Davutoglu said in an interview with Reuters earlier this
year that Syria's worsening war posed a danger to all countries
because of the "totalitarian" nature of Assad's rule and the
influx of jihadists from around the world.
Turkey risks bearing the brunt while struggling to assert
itself as a leader in coordinating a response.
