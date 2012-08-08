ANKARA Aug 8 Turkey warned Iran "in a frank and
friendly manner" against blaming Ankara for violence in Syria,
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday, a
day after holding talks with his Iranian counterpart.
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi flew to
neighbouring Turkey on Tuesday seeking to mend a relationship
sorely strained by the Syrian uprising and to secure Turkish
help for 48 Iranians kidnapped in Syria on Saturday.
Turkey was incensed by comments this week by Iran's top
general Hassan Firouzabadi, in which he blamed Turkey for the
bloodshed in Syria and accused Ankara, alongside Saudi Arabia
and Qatar, of helping the "war-raging goals of America."
"Such statements have the potential to harm Iran as well,"
Davutoglu told reporters at Ankara airport before departing on a
visit to Myanmar.
Although the comments were not made by Iran's leaders, they
were made by individuals holding official posts, he said.
"We would expect these officials, both in Turkey and Iran,
to think a few times before making any comments. Our position on
the issue was explained to Mr Salehi in a frank and friendly
manner," Davutoglu added.
Blaming Turkey or others would be of no benefit for any
country, he said.
The once close ties between the Middle East's two non-Arab
powers have been ravaged by events in Syria. Turkey has demanded
President Bashar al-Assad quit, but Iran supports his
suppression of an uprising Tehran says is backed by regional and
Western enemies.
Davutoglu told Salehi Turkey would try to help free the 48
Iranians seized by rebels on the road from Damascus airport on
Saturday.