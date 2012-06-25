* Effective air defences supplied by Russia
* Relations between Ankara and Damascus already tense
* Reminder of difficulties of any foreign intervention
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, June 24 While the exact circumstances
remain far from clear, the shooting down of a Turkish warplane
shows Syria's military to be capable, extremely jumpy and
increasingly drawn into confrontation with its most powerful
neighbour.
That could prove a major deterrent for Western powers in
particular, who want President Bashar al-Assad gone but are
unwilling to risk troops or aircraft in a military intervention.
Equally, they are wary of triggering a wider regional war.
Turkey says its F4 Phantom reconnaissance jet was engaged in
testing the domestic Turkish radar system when it entered Syrian
airspace by mistake. But Ankara is adamant it was firmly back
over international waters when it was attacked without warning.
Syria says the aircraft was firmly within its airspace and
approaching its coast low and fast.
Exactly what the jet's true mission was remains far from
clear. While Turkey says it is not unusual for planes to drift
across national boundaries when on missions or exercises, the
dangers of straying into Syrian airspace at such a time of
tension would have been very apparent.
Having complained repeatedly that Syria's escalating
conflict was crossing its borders, with thousands of refugees
fleeing and occasional cross-border Syrian artillery and small
arms fire, Turkey is widely believed to be increasing its
support for Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels on its soil.
The downed jet, some believe, may have been on a
reconnaissance mission for the rebels or possibly trying to
probe Syria's Russian-made radar and air defences. With Western
and Arab powers increasingly actively trying to bring down
Assad, some analysts say almost anything is possible.
"What all this tells us is that there are a lot of "fishy"
tactics and strategies going on in the region, with numerous
players behind many curtains," said Hayat Alvi, lecturer in
Middle Eastern studies at the U.S. Naval War College.
"The Syrian military has reason to be jumpy, given these
circumstances. Nonetheless, the idea that it would be in
Turkey's and Syria's respective national interests to engage in
military conflict with each other is not plausible. Both sides
would have too much to lose, and very little to gain."
Friday's incident underlined the fact that should foreign
powers hope to repeat the kind of military intervention that
toppled Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, it would first require an
overwhelming assault on Syria's air defences.
Foreign militaries may well now feel they have little choice
but to keep a more respectful distance from Syria's borders,
aware that even sophisticated high flying U.S. spy planes or
pilotless drones could prove vulnerable.
"It's clearer that this was... a reconnaissance jet -
reinforcing my view that this was a surveillance flight, and
therefore suggestive of a bolder Turkish effort to step up the
pressure and assist rebels," said Shashank Joshi, senior fellow
and Middle East specialist at the Royal United Services
Institute.
AVOIDING ESCALATION?
Turkey denies the jet mission had anything to do with the
situation in Syria. The two countries initially cooperated in
the search for the aircrew and wreckage in what appeared to be a
deliberate strategy to avoid further escalation.
Ankara says the aircraft was clearly marked as Turkish and
Syrian claims that they did not know its nationality when they
fired were not convincing.
"Understanding the circumstances of the incident is crucial
in informing Turkey's response especially as the region may
ignite with hasty knee-jerk reactions," said Anthony Skinner,
regional analyst for political risk consultancy Maplecroft.
"This is something which (Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip)
Erdogan, who is not one to pull his 'rhetorical punches',
clearly understands."
So far, Turkey has stopped short of explicitly threatening a
military response. It has said it will formally consult its NATO
allies under the alliance's Article Four, avoiding invoking the
common defence clause under Article Five that could request
other members support in retaliation.
Some believe the entire incident may simply be the result of
mistakes on both sides. According to the Syrian military, the
jet was shot down by direct anti-aircraft gunfire rather than by
anti-aircraft missiles, which have a much longer range.
If the jet were only in range four minutes or less, the
gunners might have fired without any time to consult senior
commanders or Damascus itself.
"The assumption here is that the F4 strayed into Syrian
territory," said Henri Barkey, international relations professor
and Middle East specialist at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.
"The Syrians are clearly quite nervous and are likely to
interpret any action, however innocent, as hostile. My guess is
that anti-aircraft units have been given orders to shoot at
anything that crosses into Syrian airspace. Reports of Turkish
arms support for the insurgents also feeds the paranoia of the
regime."
With Assad under mounting strain, it is even possible the
Syrian gunners thought they were firing on one of their own
aircraft to stop it fleeing the country. Earlier this week, a
Syrian air force colonel flew his aircraft to Jordan to defect.
RUSSIAN-BUILT AIR DEFENCES
Syria bought new air defence systems from Russia, along with
the training that goes with it, after Israeli jets penetrated
its airspace in 2006 to "buzz" Assad's summer palace in 2006 in
the apparent hope Damascus would pressure militant group Hamas
to free kidnapped soldier Gilat Shalit.
Defence experts say the systems purchased were far from the
best available, and were unable to prevent another Israeli raid
the following year that destroyed a suspected Syrian nuclear
weapons site; although there were some reports that raid was
only enabled by a cyber attack that blinded Syrian radar.
As Gulf states in particular ramp up their support for
opposition fighters, Syria's air defence systems also make the
kind of parachute weapons and supply drops that were vital to
rebel states in Libya largely impossible.
In principle, if Turkey decided it appropriate, it could
demand military support from the rest of NATO or simply take its
own retaliatory action against Syrian military targets.
But few believe that is likely, at least for now.
"NATO as a body is likely to be cagey in offering its
support, and NATO's collective-defense clauses do not
necessarily cover all contingencies, particularly if you fly
into someone else's airspace," said Joshi at the Royal United
Services Institute.
Ultimately, whether by accident or design, some argue the
entire incident has given Damascus the chance to send an
explicit warning to the rest of the world to back off.
"Turkey is unlikely to undertake a direct military response
against Syria without support from Washington," said Fadi Hakura
of Britain's Chatham House think tank.
"Washington does not seem keen for a military escalation
prior to the presidential elections.
"Syria has refused to apologise... sending a clear
message... that it has the wherewithal and inclination to defend
its airspace and territory against anti-Assad opponents."
