CEYLANPINAR, Turkey Nov 13 A Syrian fighter jet bombed the town of Ras al-Ain for a second day on Tuesday, metres from the Turkish border, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air, a Reuters witness said.

Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad are trying to regain control of Ras al-Ain, which fell to rebels on Thursday. The offensive has caused some of the biggest refugee movements since the Syrian conflict began in March last year.