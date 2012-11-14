CEYLANPINAR, Turkey Nov 14 Turkish fighter jets
could be heard near the Syrian border on Wednesday on the third
day of a Syrian air assault on the rebel-held frontier town of
Ras al-Ain, Reuters reporters said.
Turkey has scrambled jets close to its southeastern border
before in response to Syrian aircraft approaching Turkish
airspace as they carry out operations against Syrian rebels.
The reporters, on the Turkish side of the border, could not
see the jets but heard them approach from Turkish territory
shortly after a Syrian warplane struck Ras al-Ain for a third
day.