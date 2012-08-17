ISTANBUL Aug 17 Turkey said on Friday a second of its citizens had been kidnapped in Lebanon on Thursday and warned its nationals against travelling to the country.

Lebanese Shi'ite gunmen kidnapped more than 20 people on Wednesday, including a Turkish businessman, in retaliation for the capture of one of their kinsmen in Syria.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar told their citizens to leave Lebanon after Wednesday's kidnappings and threats to seize more citizens of countries that have backed the uprising against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. It was not immediately clear if Thursday's kidnapping was related to the abductions a day earlier.