ISTANBUL Aug 17 Turkey said on Friday a second
of its citizens had been kidnapped in Lebanon on Thursday and
warned its nationals against travelling to the country.
Lebanese Shi'ite gunmen kidnapped more than 20 people on
Wednesday, including a Turkish businessman, in retaliation for
the capture of one of their kinsmen in Syria.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states told their citizens to
leave Lebanon after Wednesday's kidnappings and threats to seize
more citizens of countries that have backed the uprising against
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
It was not immediately clear if Thursday's kidnapping was
related to the abductions a day earlier.
"Another Turkish citizen was kidnapped on August 16 in
Lebanon," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The situation in (Lebanon) is entering a course that
threatens the security of our citizens ... our citizens should
avoid travels to Lebanon unless absolutely necessary."
Turkish President Abdullah Gul said earlier he had spoken to
Lebanon's prime minister and foreign minister at an Organisation
of Islamic Cooperation summit in Mecca on Thursday about the
kidnapped Turkish businessman.
"I think they are doing what they can do. God willing we
will rescue him safe and sound," he said in comments broadcast
on Turkish television.